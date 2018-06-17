Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Benched versus southpaw Sunday
Fowler is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With the Athletics facing a left-handed starting pitcher for the third straight game, Fowler will once again be limited to a bench role. Fowler's absence paves the way for Mark Canha to make another start in center field.
