Fowler (kneecap) said that he's cleared to begin playing in spring games and could join Oakland's lineup as soon as Sunday, MLB.com's Jane Lee reports.

Fowler met with doctors to re-evaluate his status earlier this week and it appears as though he received some good news as the 23-year-old will be able to take the field for live action for the first time since injuring his leg in his MLB debut last June. He suffered an open rupture in his right patella tendon, which was expected to keep him out until spring training. Fowler will have a chance to make the Opening Day roster with a good spring camp, but more importantly, the club will ease him back into game shape and hopefully have a fully healthy outfielder heading into April.