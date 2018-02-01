Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Expects to play by end of February
Fowler (knee) said last week that he anticipates playing in spring training games by Feb. 26, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
In a stroke of awful luck, Fowler hurt his knee in the first inning of his big-league debut with the Yankees, forcing him to miss the rest of the season. Close to seven months removed from surgery to repair a ruptured patella tendon, Fowler said he's "probably at 85 percent." He has been hitting, throwing and running for more than a month, and it sounds like he will be unrestricted for most of the spring. Fowler impressed against Triple-A competition as a 22-year-old before going down with the injury, flashing power and speed, and could force his way into the starting job in center with a strong showing in A's camp.
