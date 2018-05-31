Fowler is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.

Fowler has just two hits in his last 17 at-bats and is hitting just .174 on the year, so he'll head to the bench to clear his head while Mark Canha picks up a start in center field. While the youngster has struggled since his promotion from Triple-A Nashville, his unfortunate .184 BABIP suggests things could turn around quickly with some better luck.