Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Gets breather Thursday
Fowler is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.
Fowler has just two hits in his last 17 at-bats and is hitting just .174 on the year, so he'll head to the bench to clear his head while Mark Canha picks up a start in center field. While the youngster has struggled since his promotion from Triple-A Nashville, his unfortunate .184 BABIP suggests things could turn around quickly with some better luck.
