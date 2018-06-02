Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Goes yard twice Friday
Fowler went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 16-0 shellacking of the Royals.
It was easily the best performance of his brief big-league career, as Fowler added 178 points to his OPS in one night while snapping an 0-for-10 mini-slump. His .216/.281/.451 slash line through 18 games remains poor, but the A's so far have been content to let him get regular at-bats in the majors and work through his struggles at the plate -- with their patience getting well rewarded Friday.
More News
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Gets breather Thursday•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Remains mired in slump Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Rides pine Friday•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Productive with bat and legs Thursday•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Heads to bench Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...