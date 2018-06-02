Fowler went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 16-0 shellacking of the Royals.

It was easily the best performance of his brief big-league career, as Fowler added 178 points to his OPS in one night while snapping an 0-for-10 mini-slump. His .216/.281/.451 slash line through 18 games remains poor, but the A's so far have been content to let him get regular at-bats in the majors and work through his struggles at the plate -- with their patience getting well rewarded Friday.