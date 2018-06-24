Fowler is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Fowler will head to the bench against lefty Carlos Rodon, as is the norm whenever the A's face a southpaw. Mark Canha will man center field in his place. With hits in four straight games, Fowler is now batting .302/.318/.444 with three homers and two steals in June.