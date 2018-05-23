Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Heads to bench Wednesday
Fowler is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners.
Fowler will take his usual seat on the bench with the A's facing lefty Marco Gonzales. Mark Canha will start in center field and hit fifth in his stead.
