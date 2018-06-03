Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Hitting leadoff Sunday
Fowler will bat leadoff and man center field Sunday against the Royals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Due to his speed and contact skills, Fowler could be the long-term heir to the table-setting role in Oakland, but his assignment Sunday looks like a temporary one with Matt Joyce (back) unavailable. Joyce is optimistic that he'll be ready to return Wednesday against the Rangers, and with the Athletics scheduled to face a southpaw (Matt Moore) on Tuesday, it's likely that the lefty-hitting Fowler will head back to the lower third of the order the next time he's included in the starting nine.
