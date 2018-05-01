Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Knocking cover off ball at Nashville
Fowler is slashing .309/.333/.464 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs, 13 RBI, four walks, six stolen bases and 12 runs over 102 plate appearances with Triple-A Nashville thus far in 2018.
The emerging center fielder has been swinging a red-hot bat over the last two games in particular, going 7-for-10 with a home run and four RBI during that pair of contests. He's hitting .341 overall in his last 10 games, a stretch during which he's compiled four multi-hit efforts. Despite his stellar body of work in the early going, the equally impressive efforts of Mark Canha and Chad Pinder -- along with the Athletics' desire to have Fowler get as many reps as possible -- project to keep the 23-year-old with the Sounds for the time being, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
