Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Laces run-scoring triple Monday
Fowler went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple in a win over the Red Sox on Monday.
The promising outfielder hasn't experienced much success at the plate over the first five games since his callup from Triple-A Nashville, so Monday's three-bagger was particularly noteworthy. It also marked the first extra-base hit of Fowler's big-league career and afforded him his first RBI as well. The 23-year-old is hitting just .133 over 16 plate appearances, but a .154 BABIP has also conspired against him.
