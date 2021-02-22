The Athletics designated Fowler for assignment Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The transaction clears room on the Athletics' 40-man roster for reliever Trevor Rosenthal, who agreed to a one-year, $11 million contract with the club. Acquired from the Yankees in July 2017 as one of three prospects the Athletics received in exchange for Sonny Gray, Fowler was the first of the trio to reach the big leagues, but he hadn't made an appearance for Oakland since 2018. Fowler likely wasn't near the top of the list for an early call-up this season after slashing a mediocre .277/.333/.477 in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League in 2019, so Oakland elected to cast the outfielder off the 40-man roster. He'll likely head back to Triple-A Las Vegas to open the upcoming campaign if he goes unclaimed off waivers.
