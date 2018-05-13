Fowler will start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the Yankees, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

After batting last in the order in his MLB debut Friday, Fowler moved up to seventh Saturday, but that was likely just because primary catcher Jonathan Lucroy was receiving the day off. With Lucroy back in action Sunday, Fowler will revert to the ninth spot and will look to get on track following a 1-for-9 start to his Athletics career.