Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Moves to ninth in order Sunday
Fowler will start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the Yankees, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
After batting last in the order in his MLB debut Friday, Fowler moved up to seventh Saturday, but that was likely just because primary catcher Jonathan Lucroy was receiving the day off. With Lucroy back in action Sunday, Fowler will revert to the ninth spot and will look to get on track following a 1-for-9 start to his Athletics career.
More News
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Promoted from Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Knocking cover off ball at Nashville•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Solid in Triple-A thus far•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Two steals at Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Becoming increasingly comfortable as spring unfolds•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...