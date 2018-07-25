Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Fowler is out of the lineup against the Rangers on Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Fowler will remain on the bench for the fourth time in the past five games with the Athletics facing yet another southpaw (Martin Perez). Mark Canha will draw another start in center field in his absence. Look for Fowler to get back in the lineup Thursday versus right-hander Bartolo Colon.
