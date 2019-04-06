Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Opens season with blistering bat
Fowler is 4-for-10 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs over his first two games with Triple-A Las Vegas.
The 24-year-old was optioned to the Aviators out of big-league camp back on March 12, as the Athletics simply had too crowded an outfield for Fowler to carve out a spot. Fowler struggled in his first exposure to big-league arms in 2018 while generating a .224/.256/.354 line across 203 plate appearances, but he's off to a good start with respect to replicating his success last season at the Triple-A level (.341/.364/.520).
