Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Optioned to Triple-A
Fowler was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.
Fowler is hitting .293 so far this spring, but that won't be enough for him to break into a crowded Oakland outfield. He'll wait for an injury to open up a spot.
