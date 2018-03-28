Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Optioned to Triple-A
Fowler was optioned to Triple-A Nashville, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Fowler entered the spring as a likely candidate to win the Athletics' starting center field job but struggled to a .512 OPS in 19 games this spring. He'll open the year in Triple-A and will attempt to shake off the rust after suffering a season-ending knee injury in his major-league debut for the Yankees in June. When he eventually returns to the big leagues, he could provide fantasy owners with a decent amount of power and speed, having hit 13 homers and stolen 13 bags in 70 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season.
