Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Out against left-hander
Fowler is not in the lineup against the Giants on Friday.
Fowler will remain on the bench for a second straight day as southpaw Madison Bumgarner takes the hill for San Francisco. Mark Canha will draw another start in center field and bat second in the order.
More News
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Receives breather•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Slugs sixth homer•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Sits as always against southpaw•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Pops fifth homer Saturday•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Sitting against lefty•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Heads to bench against lefty•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...