Fowler went 1-for-4 with two RBI from a run-scoring groundout and a sacrifice fly in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

The 23-year-old outfielder reached safely in all four games against the Blue Jays, going 4-for-14 with a double, a home run, five RBI, three walks, two stolen bases and three runs overall during the series. The stat line is a fitting representation of the diverse contributions Fowler is capable of, and his deployment out of the leadoff spot Sunday -- the first time he's hit at the top of the order -- could represent the beginning of a trend.