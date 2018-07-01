Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Pops fifth homer Saturday
Fowler went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over Cleveland.
It's his fifth homer of the year and first since June 8. Fowler is now hitting .306 (11-for-36) over his last 10 games, pushing his slash line on the season up to .252/.286/.405.
