Fowler went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jays.

While the steal was his second since his promotion, it was otherwise a night of firsts for Fowler, who recorded his first big-league double, first MLB homer and first multi-hit game in the majors. His .227/.320/.500 slash line through eight games should improve quickly now that he's getting comfortable, and more performances like this could boost the 23-year-old to a spot near the top of the A's lineup before long.