Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Pops first big-league homer Friday
Fowler went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jays.
While the steal was his second since his promotion, it was otherwise a night of firsts for Fowler, who recorded his first big-league double, first MLB homer and first multi-hit game in the majors. His .227/.320/.500 slash line through eight games should improve quickly now that he's getting comfortable, and more performances like this could boost the 23-year-old to a spot near the top of the A's lineup before long.
More News
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Stationed on bench against southpaw•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Out of lineup vs. lefty•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Laces run-scoring triple Monday•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Moves to ninth in order Sunday•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Promoted from Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Knocking cover off ball at Nashville•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart