Fowler went 3-for-4 with a run and a stolen base in a win over the Royals on Sunday. He was also hit by a pitch.

The young outfielder made noise out of the top of the order, generating the second three-hit effort of his career, both of which have come over the first three games of June. Fowler's 6-for-12 start to the new month has already boosted his season average 67 points to .241, and as he demonstrated by slugging a pair of home runs in Friday's series opener, he carries some pop in his bat that can serve as an effective complement to his above-average speed.