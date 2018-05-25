Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Productive with bat and legs Thursday
Fowler went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a stolen base in a win over the Mariners on Thursday.
Fowler closed out the scoring for Athletics in the first with a single to shallow left that plated Stephen Piscotty with what would turn out to be the team's final run of the night. Fowler's average remains just .222, but he's been fairly timely with his hits of late. Factoring in Thursday's RBI, he's driven in all seven of his runs thus far in the last nine games.
