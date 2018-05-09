Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Promoted from Triple-A
Fowler was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Fowler has been one of the more popular stashes in redraft leagues, given his experience and success at Triple-A and Oakland's lack of a center fielder capable of hitting right-handed pitching. It seems likely that Mark Canha will continue to see starts against southpaws, but Fowler should come in and start against righties from day one. Dating back to his time with the Yankees last season, Fowler has 16 home runs and 21 steals (on 28 attempts) in 100 career games at Triple-A. He has also always hit for a high batting average in the minors, hitting .293 in 70 games at Triple-A in 2017 and .310 in 30 games in the Pacific Coast League this year. His ability to provide stolen bases and possibly earn a spot near the top of the lineup against righties makes him an appealing add, particularly in 15-team mixed roto leagues.
