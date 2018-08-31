Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Promoted to majors
Fowler was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.
As expected, Fowler is back with the A's after spending a little less than a month in the minors following an underwhelming 59-game stint with the big club earlier in the year (.231/260/.328, though he did have six homers and six steals). The 23-year-old should get an opportunity to prove himself down the stretch, though with the A's in a playoff race, he may be utilized primarily as a pinch runner or defensive replacement if he struggles at the plate.
