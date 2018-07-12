Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Receives breather
Fowler is not in the lineup against Houston on Thursday.
Fowler will head to the bench for Thursday's matinee after going 0-for-6 with a pair of strikeouts in Wednesday's victory. In his place, Mark Canha will start in center field while Nick Martini gets the nod in left.
More News
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Slugs sixth homer•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Sits as always against southpaw•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Pops fifth homer Saturday•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Sitting against lefty•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Heads to bench against lefty•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Sticks on bench Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...