The A's are happy with where Fowler stands in his recovery from knee surgery, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California reports.

The A's said when they acquired Fowler in late July that they expected him to be ready for spring training, and he remains on that path. Barring any setbacks, Fowler will get a chance to open the 2018 campaign as Oakland's starting center fielder.

