Fowler, who went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's loss to the Rays, is just 2-for-17 over the last six games in which he's registered an official at-bat.

Fowler has mostly been frustrated by big-league pitching after slashing an impressive .314/.339/.496 with 13 extra-base hits (seven doubles, three triples, three home runs) over 29 games at Triple-A Nashville before his promotion. There's reason for optimism, however, as the 23-year-old seems to have largely been victimized by a .184 BABIP thus far over his 52 plate appearances with the Athletics. Fowler has actually whittled his strikeout rate down from the 17.3 percent he posted with the Sounds to 15.4 percent during his 52 plate appearances with the Athletics, so even a slight improvement in his luck when putting the ball in play could lead to a notable improvement of his current .174/.250/.304 line.