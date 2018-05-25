Fowler will take a seat Friday against the Diamondbacks, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Fowler will hit the bench for the second time this week after sitting out of Wednesday's matchup. The 23-year-old has been picking it up at the plate over the last seven games, slashing .286/.360/.476 with one home run and six RBI. He'll be replaced by Mark Canha on Friday, who's slated to bat eighth.

