Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Rides pine Friday
Fowler will take a seat Friday against the Diamondbacks, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Fowler will hit the bench for the second time this week after sitting out of Wednesday's matchup. The 23-year-old has been picking it up at the plate over the last seven games, slashing .286/.360/.476 with one home run and six RBI. He'll be replaced by Mark Canha on Friday, who's slated to bat eighth.
