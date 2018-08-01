Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Sent to minors
Fowler was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.
Fowler will head to the minor leagues after hitting just .180 with one homer and four RBI through 14 games in July. He figures to return to the big leagues when the rosters expand in September, if not sooner.
