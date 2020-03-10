Play

Fowler was sent to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Fowler joined Sheldon Neuse in being jettisoned from major-league camp, as the Athletics trimmed down their player pool to 41. The 25-year-old outfielder did little to make a case for an Opening Day roster spot across 12 Cactus League games, hitting just .080 (2-for-25) with two doubles and four RBI. Fowler, who logged 69 games with the Athletics back in 2018, spent the entirety of last season with Triple-A Las Vegas, where he slashed .277/.333/.477 with 54 extra-base hits (22 doubles, seven triples, 25 home runs) and 89 RBI across 130 games while taking advantage of the hitter-friendly conditions of the Pacific Coast League.

More News
Our Latest Stories