Fowler (kneecap) will be in the Athletics' lineup Sunday against the Royals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Fowler ruptured his patella tendon in his major-league debut for the Yankees back in June. His expected recovery timetable had him in line to see game action early in spring training, and he appears to be on schedule. With a strong and healthy spring, Fowler has a chance to make Oakland's Opening Day roster and could start in center field.