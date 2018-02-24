Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Set to play Sunday
Fowler (kneecap) will be in the Athletics' lineup Sunday against the Royals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Fowler ruptured his patella tendon in his major-league debut for the Yankees back in June. His expected recovery timetable had him in line to see game action early in spring training, and he appears to be on schedule. With a strong and healthy spring, Fowler has a chance to make Oakland's Opening Day roster and could start in center field.
More News
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Cleared for spring games•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Taking batting practice Monday•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Expects to play by end of February•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Returned from 60-day DL•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Recovery going as planned•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Will be ready for spring training•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...