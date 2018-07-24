Fowler is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The A's have faced several lefties over the past week, which has led to Fowler sitting more often than usual. Mark Canha will start in center field and hit eighth against southpaw Mike Minor. The lefty-hitting Fowler would likely be given more opportunities against lefties if the A's weren't competitive, but given that they are in the mix for a playoff spot, he will likely be limited to starts primarily against righties over the rest of the season.