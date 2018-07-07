Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Slugs sixth homer
Fowler went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI in Friday's loss to the Indians.
Fowler started the game with a bang, as he delivered a solo blast to put the Athletics ahead early. He's slashing .259/.295/.424 through 46 games, and he hasn't shown the ability to hit for much power in 2018.
