Fowler entered Tuesday's 4-1 Cactus League win over the Rangers as a pinch runner in the sixth inning and smacked a solo home run in his one plate appearance. He scored twice overall.

The young outfielder already has a pair of homers and six total hits in 22 spring at-bats. Fowler had his moments as a rookie last season, but he finished 2018 with a pedestrian .224/.256/.354 line that included 11 extra-base hits (three doubles, two triples and six home runs) and 23 RBI across 203 plate appearances. Fowler is battling for a major-league roster spot in a relatively crowded outfield that added Robbie Grossman this offseason. However, his ability to fill in at both left and center field could give him a leg up if he's able to continue producing at the plate for the balance of the exhibition slate.