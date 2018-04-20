Fowler, who went 2-for-4 in Triple-A Nashville's 1-0 win over Iowa on Thursday, is slashing .283/.333/.321 over his first 57 plate appearances with the Sounds.

He's generated a pair of doubles, five RBI and four stolen bases in the process, a solid start after losing out on the starting center field job at the big-league level to Boog Powell (knee) in spring training. The Athletics notably opted to keep Fowler with the Sounds after Powell recently went on the disabled list, as it remains the best opportunity for him to log consistent at-bats. The strategy seems to be paying off overall, as the 23-year-old now has five multi-hit efforts over his last nine games and has reached safely in eight contests overall during that span.