Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Stationed on bench against southpaw
Fowler is not in the lineup against Boston on Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Fowler will remain out of the starting nine with left-hander Chris Sale on the hill for the Red Sox. In his place, Mark Canha will start in center field and bat second.
