Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Sticks on bench Wednesday
Fowler is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Fowler will stick on the bench for a second straight game with the A's set to face another left-hander in Joey Lucchesi. Mark Canha will once again pick up a start in center field in his stead.
