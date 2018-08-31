Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Strong candidate for callup
Fowler was removed from Triple-A Nashville's game Thursday after just one at-bat and is expected to be promoted to the Athletics on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The outfielder's return would come 30 days after he was sent back down to the Sounds following a forgettable 14-game major-league stint in July (.180 average, one home run, four RBI). Fowler has been much better at the minor-league level this season, slashing .341/.364/.520 across 55 games in Nashville. With rosters expanding Saturday and the Sounds' season approaching its conclusion, Fowler could have ample opportunity to improve on his major-league body of work in September.
