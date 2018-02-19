Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Taking batting practice Monday
Fowler (kneecap) took part in live batting practice Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Though the Athletics continue to ease Fowler along in his recovery from late-June surgery to repair a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee, his involvement in live batting practice suggests that he remains on pace to make his Cactus League debut later this month. Fowler should receive enough at-bats in spring training to make a case for the Athletics' starting center-field job heading into Opening Day, but he'll likely need to outperform Boog Powell (knee) and Jake Smolinski to claim those honors.
