Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Two steals at Triple-A
Fowler is 4-for-13 (.308 average) with two strikeouts and two steals in 13 at-bats for Triple-A Nashville.
He could be promoted any day now, with Boog Powell (knee) landing on the 10-day DL for the A's. If Fowler was dropped in deeper mixed leagues, it's time to add him, as he could steal 20-plus bases while hitting for a decent average with modest pop, and is generally seen as Oakland's long-term center fielder.
