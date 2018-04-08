Fowler is 4-for-13 (.308 average) with two strikeouts and two steals in 13 at-bats for Triple-A Nashville.

He could be promoted any day now, with Boog Powell (knee) landing on the 10-day DL for the A's. If Fowler was dropped in deeper mixed leagues, it's time to add him, as he could steal 20-plus bases while hitting for a decent average with modest pop, and is generally seen as Oakland's long-term center fielder.