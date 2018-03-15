Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Working to get timing back
Fowler is 3-for-18 (.167 average) with a double and three stolen bases so far in Cactus League action. He's drawn two walks and struck out six times.
It's understandable that Fowler, who suffered a ruptured patella tendon last June in his big-league debut, has had some rust after the extended absence. Fowler said earlier this week that he is starting to feel more comfortable at the plate, telling Melissa Lockard of The Athletic, "I've been getting competitive at-bats for the most part, so I'm happy with the progress that I've done over the last week or so." If the A's feel he needs additional reps beyond spring training, it's possible they could send Fowler down for a brief period of time, but the starting job in center field should be Fowler's for most of the year.
