Athletics' Dustin Garneau: Candidate for promotion
Garneau is a candidate to be called up from Triple-A Las Vegas when rosters expand Sunday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The veteran was just outrighted to the Aviators on Aug. 19 after slashing .294/.368/.588 with one home run and seven RBI over seven games with the Athletics during Josh Phegley's time on the shelf with a thumb injury. The other candidate for the third catcher spot once rosters expand is hot-hitting prospect Sean Murphy, so a potential callup for Garneau remains firmly up in the air at this point. "You have to balance where Sean is after his injuries and how much he could potentially play," manager Bob Melvin said. "You have a guy like Dustin who is used to not playing and could fulfill that role. There will be a lot of talk leading up into Sunday on who that will be."
