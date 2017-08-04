Garneau was claimed off waivers by the A's on Friday.

Garneau appeared in 22 games with the Rockies this season, hitting .206/.260/.353 with one home run and six RBI. The catcher has spent the majority of the year with Triple-A Albuquerque, tearing up the competition to the tune of a .964 OPS with 10 home runs and 26 RBI in 128 at-bats. He will likely serve as organizational depth for Oakland moving forward at the Triple-A level with Nashville, but could earn a promotion by the time September rolls around.