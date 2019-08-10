Garneau went 1-for-3 with a two-run double and a walk in a win over the White Sox on Friday.

Garneau has now racked up seven RBI over his first four games in Oakland, with Friday serving as his third multi-RBI effort during that stretch. The veteran backstop will continue alternating with Chris Herrmann behind the dish while Josh Phegley (thumb) remains sidelined, and if Garneau continues to generate similar production at the plate over coming games, it will be interesting to see what direction the Athletics take with their logjam at catcher once Phegley returns.