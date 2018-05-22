Athletics' Dustin Garneau: Designated for assignment
Garneau was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Monday, Stephen Langsam of the Martinez News-Gazette reports.
Garneau was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for catcher Bruce Maxwell. He'll hit the waiver wire, although it seems likely that he'll ultimately head down to Triple-A Nashville after a sluggish start to the season -- Garneau has a disappointing .208/.263/.333 batting line through 22 games.
