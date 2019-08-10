Garneau is out of the lineup Saturday against the White Sox.

Chris Herrmann will start behind the plate and hit ninth against right-hander Reynaldo Lopez. Garneau had started in eight of the past 10 contests, going 5-for-25 with a home run, seven RBI and three walks. The right-handed hitting catcher is slashing just .214/.323/.375 in 65 plate appearances against righties.