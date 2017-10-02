Garneau went 1-for-4 with a run in Sunday's season-ending 5-2 win over the Rangers.

The veteran catcher slashed just .159/.288/.250 over the 52 plate appearances he logged with the Athletics since an Aug. 4 trade from the Rockies. Garneau is under team control for the next two seasons, but as a journeyman backstop who'll turn 31 during the 2018 campaign, he may serve as no more than organizational depth at Triple-A Nashville while Josh Phegley and Bruce Maxwell man the catcher position at the big-league level.