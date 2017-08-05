Garneau was added to the Athletics' roster Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Oakland claimed Garneau off waivers from Colorado on Friday, seeing him as an upgrade over Ryan Lavarnway at the backup catcher position. Garneau has done very little of note in 68 career games at the big-league level, but he did hit .429/.480/.952 in a small sample against lefties during his time with Triple-A Albuquerque this season.