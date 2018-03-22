Athletics' Dustin Garneau: Optioned to Triple-A
Garneau was sent to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.
Garneau will head back to the Triple-A level for the beginning of the 2018 season after struggling through spring training, recording just one hit in 15 plate appearances. The 30-year-old played in 41 games at the big-league level in 2017 split between Oakland and Colorado, slashing .188/.272/.312 with two home runs and nine RBI. He will serve as organizational depth moving forward.
