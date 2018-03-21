Athletics' Dustin Garneau: Scuffling at plate during spring
Garneau was hitless in a pinch-hit at-bat during Tuesday's 8-2 Cactus League loss to the Dodgers.
The journeyman backstop has hit safely just once in 15 spring plate appearances, while fellow backstop Bruce Maxwell has put together an impressive exhibition slate and serves as an opposite-handed option to starter Jonathan Lucroy. The combination paints an ominous picture with respect to Garneau's chances of securing an Opening Day roster spot, which appear negligible at this point. Garneau is under team control for two more seasons, so he's likely destined to begin 2018 at Triple-A Nashville if he's retained.
